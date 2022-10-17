Inside Ayushmann Khuranna's Diwali party with Indian decor, dancing guests and a poker table. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai apartment on Sunday. Tahira took to Instagram and shared a video of some ‘magical’ moments from their party. The video gave a glimpse of beautiful decoration with fairy lights, dancing guests and celebs like Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan playing poker. Many celebrities attended the Diwali bash including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, and Ananya Panday, among others. ( Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon step out in ethnic. See pics)

In the Instagram Reels shared by Tahira, Kriti can be seen dancing with Varun. She wore an off white saree. The video also gave a glimpse of a poker table featuring Varun's wife Natasha Dalal, designer Manish Malhotra and Kartik, among others. Ayushmann Khurrana danced with his wife a couple of time in the clip. He wore a black kurta pyjama, and Tahira wore a pink lehenga. Tahira even posted a selfie featuring Manish, Sonali and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Tahira captioned the clip on Instagram, “Houses are nothing it’s the people who make it a home! Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones. We were fortunate to celebrate it the same way. Love and happiness to all.” She used the hashtags ‘diwali' and ‘favourite festival’ among others.

One of her fans commented, “Khoobsurat log ek saath maine aaj tak nhi dekhte ( I have not seen so many beautiful people together)." Another one wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching this." A fan also commented, “Thank you for the best evening.”

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Ayushmann is currently seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film released on October 14.

