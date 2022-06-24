Inside Bhagyashree, her husband Himalay Dassani's dreamy Thailand vacation: Date nights, drinks and more

Actor Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani are currently vacationing in Thailand. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos from the dreamy holiday on her Instagram handle. On Friday, she shared a video of herself and Himalay from their date night in a Bangkok restaurant. Also Read: Bhagyashree, husband Himalay Dassani revisit old school, recall how she got him to say 'I love you'. Watch

Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “About last night with Himalay.” In the video, she is seen walking inside the restaurant and soon Himalay joins her for drinks. One fan commented, “What a dreamy venue.” Another one complimented Bhagyashree and wrote, “You are reverse ageing like seriously."

A few days back she shared a video from a different restaurant in Bangkok. She captioned it, “With my Darling at the resto-bar My Darling. #datenight in Bangkok.” She also shared a series of photos from Sanctuary Of Truth, an unfinished museum in Pattaya. She captioned it, “The Sanctuary of Truth. An amazing structure built in teakwood, with intricate carvings and sculptures, a temple of all the Gods. They explore the 7th truth of life. It was indeed an experience. Something one must not miss whilst visit this place.”

Pictures from Bhagyashree's Thailand vacation.

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In the film, she essayed the role of Suman and featured opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree worked with Himalay in Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul (1989), Tyagi and Paayal (1992).

She has starred in several other films such as Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi (1993), Sautan Ki Sautan (1997), Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Red Alert: The War Within (2010) and Seetharama Kalyana (2019). She has also directed the television series Studio One (2005).

Himalay and Bhagyashree tied the knot in 1990. The two later welcomed their kids, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani, both of whom are actors. Abhimanyu's film Nikamma was released last weekto a poor response at the box office.

