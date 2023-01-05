Inside Shanaya Kapoor's new year vacation in Paris with Mickey Mouse headband; calls it 'Disney world' See pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared pictures and videos of herself from her New Year vacation in France on Wednesday. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Paris. She posted glimpses from her visits to well-known tourist spots like Disneyland and Hollywood tower hotel. In the clip, she can be seen having loads of fun during her rides, while gorging on sweet dishes and enjoying evenings in Disneyland. She called it her ‘Disney world.’ Along with fans, Ananya Panday and Anshula Kapoor reacted to her vacation post. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee poses in yellow swimsuit on beach, gorges on seafood in Goa with Gurmeet Choudhary, daughters. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Shanaya shared glimpses of her fun time at Disneyland. She shared a picture of herself while enjoying fun rides. She wore a woollen sweater with pair of white pants. She wrapped herself in brown jacket with muffler around her neck. She also wore a cute Mickey Mouse headband on her head. She posed with lit-up buildings of Disneyland during night time. There were pictures of her gorging on sweat dishes such as ice-cream among others. She also posted photo of Disneyland Paris banner. Her video gave perfect Disneyworld vibes to her fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video to Instagram Reels, Shanaya wrote, “Living in a Disney world (pink heart and ride emojis).” Her actor-bestie Ananya Panday commented, “My baby penguin (three red heart emojis), missing you" and cousin Anshula Kapoor wrote, “FOMO (crying emojis).” Shanaya's parents Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)" and Maheep Kapoor posted heart emojis. Film Producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Omg I love euro disney.”

Reacting to the Disney post, one of Shanaya's fans wrote, “She is manifesting a Disney movie.” Another fan commented, “Wow, I am impressed with your reel.” Other fan wrote, “So much cuteness.” “You look so beautiful Shanaya", wrote another. Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Shanaya is set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. In the film, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON