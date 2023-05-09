Inside Sharmila Tagore and Saba Ali Khan's New York trip with selfies, Broadway show, walk in Central Park

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Saba Ali Khan welcomed the summer with a trip to New York. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a bunch of pictures as she travelled around the city with her mother. In the first picture, Saba and Sharmila Tagore sat in a carriage as they smiled and posed for the camera with another person. (Also Read | Sharmila Tagore and grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan make cameo in Saba Ali Khan's post)

In the photo, Saba wore a printed red and white dress, a white jacket and matching sneakers. Sharmila opted for a T-shirt, black jacket, pants, a shawl and shoes. In the next picture, Saba shared a selfie as she posed in front of a mirror. The next picture showed Saba clicking a selfie while they sat inside a theatre.

Saba also shared a few pictures of the street of New York. The last picture starred Sharmila and Saba posing and smiling for a closeup selfie as they sat inside the carriage. Saba captioned the post, "New York! New York! Bring it on! Saw a fun play and decided to travel in style! Loved it!" She also added the hashtags--ma, mother-daughter, love you, bonds, always and forever. She geo-tagged the location Broadway Theatre District, NYC.

Reacting to the post, Simone Singh wrote, "Ah NYC! Love these pictures and the family bond." Saba responded with a red heart emoji. Asking about the show, a fan asked, "Which one did you see?" Saba replied, "Some Like it Hot. Lots of fun!" Another person said, "Just love the way Sharmilaji has aged...So graceful..." "Beautiful, welcome to New York City," read a comment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba also shared a brief clip as she took a walk inside a park. Sharing the clip, Saba simply geo-tagged the location as Central Park, New York.

Saba is the second child of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession. On Saba's birthday, earlier this month, her sister-actor Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor wished her on social media.

Fans saw Sharmila last in the family drama Gulmohar alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on Disney+Hotstar in March.

