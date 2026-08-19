‘Next Adipurush’: Internet calls Anjali Arora's casting as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha ‘pure mockery’

Lock Upp and Kacha Badam trend-fame Anjali Arora is all set to essay the role of Sita in her upcoming film, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki. As soon as the teaser was released, it sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning her casting. Some even called it a ‘cruel joke on people’s beliefs’.

Anjali Arora turns Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

Anjali Arora's casting as Mata Sita invites backlash.

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On Tuesday, Anjali shared the film’s teaser on Instagram, following which social media was abuzz with reactions to her casting as Sita. Criticising the casting, one Reddit user shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Anjali Arora as Maa Sita? Seriously? Maa Sita is a deeply revered figure for millions. Casting choices for such roles should reflect dignity and sensitivity, not feel like publicity bait. This casting feels like a cruel joke on people’s beliefs.”

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{{^usCountry}} Several other Reddit users also criticised the casting. One wrote, “Blasphemy.” Another commented, “My blood boils seriously, isn't this very offensive, how did the makers do this and she be acting in maa sita role, i don't usually get angry on films casting nd all, but this is pure mockery of our beliefs. Ban this shit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other Reddit users also criticised the casting. One wrote, “Blasphemy.” Another commented, “My blood boils seriously, isn't this very offensive, how did the makers do this and she be acting in maa sita role, i don't usually get angry on films casting nd all, but this is pure mockery of our beliefs. Ban this shit.” {{/usCountry}}

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A Reddit user wrote, “Next Adipurush in line,” while another said, “They have made a joke of Ramayana.” However, some of Anjali’s fans also expressed excitement about her casting and praised her look in the teaser.

Om Raut's Adipurush, also based on the Ramayana, faced immense backlash upon release for its slang-heavy dialogues and characterisation, and was slammed for taking too many creative liberties.

About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki

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Helmed by Abhishek Singh, the film is backed by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under the banner of Mahobiya Film Production. The film stars Dev Sharma in the lead role, alongside Anjali Arora, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

The film comes ahead of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash in key roles, the film is mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. It will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026.

About Anjali Arora

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Anjali is a social media influencer, model and actor who first gained widespread attention through her TikTok videos. She shot to fame in 2022 when her dance video on the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam became an internet sensation, earning her the nickname ‘Kacha Badam girl’. She had already built a following through lip-sync and dance videos, but the viral video significantly boosted her popularity.

She subsequently made her reality television debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022. Her journey on the show, including her friendship and much-discussed chemistry with Munawar Faruqui, made her a more recognisable name beyond social media. She finished as the second runner-up and has since featured in several music videos.