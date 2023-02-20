Internet cringes as Ranveer Singh raps in front of Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj: 'He continues to embarrass every Indian'

A video of actor Ranveer Singh flaunting his rapping skills in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game has been shared by TV host-comedian Hasan Minhaj. Ranveer attended the game on Friday at Utah, Salt Lake City. While Ranveer looked confident about his skills in front of celebs like Hollywood stars Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe, and Nicky Jam, it seems like social media users have a lot to say about him. Also read: Ranveer Singh hangs out with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu at NBA game

Ranveer who is the India Ambassador for NBA is seen trying hard to rap. The video starts with Hasan Minhaj who says, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let's get Ranveer a bucket.” Reacting to his words, Ranveer in jersey gets up from his seat.

He tried to cheer everyone and started rapping, “Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain't 21 but we all savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy.” “Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam,” he added while hinting towards Simu and Nicky who look rather confused and speechless.

Sharing the video, Hasan wrote on Instagram, “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.” Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence.” “Simu looks so uncomfortable,” pointed out another person. A comment read, “I apologise on behalf of the 4.561 billion people in Asia for Ranveer. But I think Columbia is to blame here.”

“How that man landed Deepika I’ll never understand,” also said one person while another wrote, “From F1 to premier league to the US, this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts .” “Never let him rap again,” read a comment.

Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the celebrity game on Friday. Team Dwayne included Simu Liu, actor Janelle Monae, comedian Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe, defeated Team Ryan with a final score of 81 to 78.

Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, releasing in June this year.

