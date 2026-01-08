Internet reacts as Dhurandhar title track features in Bhangra performance at NBA game: ‘What a banger’
The title track of Dhurandhar was featured during a performance at the National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Wednesday.
Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The action spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has not only shattered box office records in India, but also in the overseas market. It has already crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide within a month of release. The music of the film, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, also became a chartbuster. Now, the title track of the film was used by a Bhangra dance group at the recently held National Basketball Association (NBA) game held in San Francisco, California.
Dhurandhar title track at NBA game
In a video that was shared by Bhangra Empire on Instagram, a group of dancers dressed in traditional Punjabi costumes were seen dancing to the title track ahead of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. The energetic dance moves enthralled the crowd as many cheered along. In the caption, they wrote, “Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!”
How internet reacted
In the comments section, many fans reacted with fire emoticons. One said, “The Dhurandhar fever is uniting everyone!” Another said, “What a banger, love the energy.” “Dhurandhar music is unbeatable. What a song!” said a second user. “@bhangraempire thanks for elevating and taking Bhangra to this platform … loved each second and watched 6 times already,” gushed another fan.
About Dhurandhar
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages as well as in Hindi.
