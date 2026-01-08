Internet reacts as Dhurandhar title track features in Bhangra performance at NBA game: ‘What a banger’

Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The action spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has not only shattered box office records in India, but also in the overseas market. It has already crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide within a month of release. The music of the film, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, also became a chartbuster. Now, the title track of the film was used by a Bhangra dance group at the recently held National Basketball Association (NBA) game held in San Francisco, California.

