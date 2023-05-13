Internet reacts to Mallika Sherawat's 'iconic' Cannes Film Festival looks over the years: She was way ahead of her time

Actor Mallika Sherawat, a Cannes Film Festival veteran, has attended the prestigious international festival several times. Ahead of Cannes 2023, many are discussing if Mallika will once again be spotted in a statement outfit on the red carpet and at star-studded parties during the annual festival. On Friday, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya, which is followed by everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Mira Rajput, hailed Malaika's Cannes appearance over the years and said she was not given due ‘credit’ for them. Also read: After Deepika, Priyanka, Aishwarya, Mallika Shewarat walks the Cannes red carpet

Mallika Sherawat at Cannes Film Festival over the years (File Photos: AP and AFP)

Diet Sabya wrote in the caption, "Body was bodying. Sexuality was owned. Media against her. The film industry refused to acknowledge her. Had the desi janta scandalised... quaking in their boots. I feel there’s a certain @mallikasherawat erasure, when it comes to discussing desi gworls at Cannes and maybe credit is due? Acknowledgment is pending? Flowers are yet to be given... Discuss." Mallika herself reacted to the post and dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section.

Commenting on the post, an Instagram user said, "For all the Kangana Ranaut claims that she was marginalised because she was an outsider, the true marginalisation was Mallika’s. She had the body, comic timing and please if Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani can get roles today then Mallika’s acting was at par with theirs at the very least. She owned her sexuality and the janta (people) could handle it just fine… the industry OTOH (on the other hand), not so much."

Another person called Mallika 'ahead of her time'. She wrote, "She was way ahead of her time, people couldn’t handle that. Society wasn’t ready for her." A comment also read, "She an ICON! It’s sad the other girls of her time were so f****** insecure. The way they used to gun for her... Oh my God it’s crazy!!!! She’s a f****** cultural reset, whether or not anyone likes it! It’s the truth! Y’all (You all) can hate but miss thing ATE!"

Over the years, Mallika, who has worked in films such as Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), has walked the Cannes red carpet several times. Born as Reema Lamba, Mallika has made news for her fashion choices and statements at the international festival. She wore an embellished ivory gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika in 2017. In 2018, the actor did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is heard on a global platform. Mallika, who has also acted in The Myth (2005), a Chinese film co-starring with Jackie Chan, was seen at Cannes 2019 in a number of designer looks.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is going to take place from May 16 to May 27. This year will mark the debut of actor Anushka Sharma. Over the years, many Indian actors have grabbed attention for walking the Cannes red carpet in their designer best. From Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.