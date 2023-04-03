Ira Khan poses with 'teenage fantasy' Nick Jonas at NMACC gala, here's what she said about her fiance Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event, posed with singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ira also shared a picture as she posed with Kat Graham. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' date night included posing with auto-rickshaw)

Ira Khan posed with Nick Jonas at NMACC.

In the first photo, Ira and Nick stood next to each other as they smiled for the camera. While Ira wore an off-shoulder blue and white outfit, Nick Jonas was seen in a black T-shirt under a black blazer and matching pants.

In the next picture, Ira wore a dark gold and blue outfit as she posed next to Kat. Both of them smiled for the camera. Kat wore a beige outfit for the event. The last photo featured Ira posing with her fiance Nupur Shikhare. For the occasion, Nupur opted for a black shirt under a blue blazer and pants.

Ira captioned the post, "My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy (smiling face with 3 hearts and red heart emojis) @nupur_popeye You’re it (kissing face emoji) I know you know but just wanted to make sure."

Reacting to the post, Lisa Mishra commented, "OMG dude I once stood in line for 11 hours in -10C to shake his hand…teenage me was WILD." A fan said, "You are perfect, you are perfecting everything... Always keep shining @khan.ira." "Ira you look great," wrote another person.

The NMACC, which has been built in Mumbai's Jio World Centre, was inaugurated last week. The fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar among many others were seen at the event.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles, and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries. NMACC will be opened to the public from April 3 with a list of events already lined up.

