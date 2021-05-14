Irfan Pathan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says her posts are 'only about hate'

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan on Thursday took a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, and contrasted their presence on social media. He wrote that while his tweets are for 'humanity and countrymen', Kangana's recent banning from the platform should indicate where her intentions lie.

He wrote, "All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned."

Responding to a person who praised his stance and called for unity, Irfan wrote, "Thank you brother. Some ppl forgets for whatever reason that we ALL are in the same team, but they get lured into this illness of hate."

Kangana was permanently suspended from Twitter earlier this month, after she was found to be in violation of the platform's policies, specifically those concerning hate speech and abuse. Her sister Rangoli was banned on similar grounds last year.

The actor retorted by saying that she has multiple avenues available through which she can voice her opinions, and has since been actively posting on Instagram.

However, she fell foul of the photo-sharing platform's misinformation policies recently, when a post in which she called the coronavirus 'a small time flu' was removed. "It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week," she had written in a follow-up post, blaming the 'Covid fan club' for her censorship.