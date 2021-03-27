IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'
Babil said the album by his brother Ayaan and him will serve as tribute to late Irrfan Khan.
Babil said the album by his brother Ayaan and him will serve as tribute to late Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'

  • Irrfan's sons Babil has shared a video of his and his brother Ayaan as they recorded a song to take forward their father's legacy.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Irrfan Khan's sons Babil and Ayaan are working on a new music album, as a tribute to their late father. Babil took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the two brothers working on the album.

The videos shared by Babil show his and Ayaan's reflection in the mirror. Babil can be seen singing a song in English while Ayaan works on a music making software. Babil wrote in the caption, "That instant better quality when you're working with your brother who's also a music producer. What could be better for Baba's legacy if me and my bro drop an album on y'all. New music coming through after some acting jobs. Hah you can see me stop when I messed that last note."

Ayaan and Babil are working on a music album.
Ayaan and Babil are working on a music album.

Babil also shared a video grab from one of Irrfan's old interviews on TV show Aap Ki Adalat. He says in the video, "Main paramparao pe sawal udhaunga aur todne ki koshish karunga (I will question the traditions and will try to break them). When host Rajat Sharma asks him if he would be beating the actors who deliver 100 crore films to become an actor to make 1000 crore films, he replies, "1000 crore wala to main hu (I am already a 1000 crore star)," making the entire the entire audience clap for him.

Irrfan during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat.
Irrfan during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat.

Commenting on his father's statement, Babil wrote, "It's not a motivation of ego but a crack at the irony of commerciality in Bollywood and the stark difference between Bollywood and Indian cinema."

Also read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil says ‘I don't know how to be sexy’ as photographer asks him to look sexy during a photoshoot

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. After his death, Babil had written in a note on Instagram, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
irrfan khan son irrfan khan movies irrfan khan son babil irrfan khan film + 2 more

Related Stories

Dia Mirza with her step-daughter in Maldives.
Dia Mirza with her step-daughter in Maldives.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • Dia Mirza's honeymoon pictures from Maldives also feature her step-daughter Samaira. The actor had tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February.
READ FULL STORY
Ranveer Singh's biceps earned a praise from Deepika Padukone on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh's biceps earned a praise from Deepika Padukone on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back to their banter on social media and this time its about her commenting on his bulging biceps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP