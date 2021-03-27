IND USA
Irrfan Khan's son Babil says 'I don't know how to be sexy' as photographer asks him to look sexy during a photoshoot
Irrfan Khan's son Babil says ‘I don't know how to be sexy’ as photographer asks him to look sexy during a photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is an aspiring actor himself and is prepping for his entry in films. The 22-year-old has now shared a video about how he was asked to "look sexy" while posing for the camera.

The video shows him posing for the camera when he is given a cue to look sexy. He replies, "I don't know how to be sexy." Sharing the video on Instagram, Babil wrote, "When your director is like now give me the sexy and smouldering looks for the photo shoot and then the photographer repeats the exact same thing again, “sir, yeh thoda sexy wala lenge (sir, now we will click a sexy one)”."

Babil's followers came out in his support and assured him he was already doing good. A fan said, "Dude you're already sexy," while another wrote, "U look sexy though." Many also pointed out how Babil looked strikingly similar to his father in the video. A fan commented, "Ohh manh! You are alike Irfan sir man."

Babil is currently studying in London. Once, on being asked by a fan on Instagram about when he would venture into the field of acting, Babil had replied, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Babil often shares anecdotes from the life of his father, throwback pictures, precious memories and lessons he had taught him. He had recently shared a glimpse of a book he had gifted to Irrfan at the age of 12 for Angrezi Medium actor to write acting tips for him. He captioned the post, "He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli’. I’ll share with you the first few notes cause I want you to think I’m nice," followed by several pointers listed by Irrfan.

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year-long struggle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayaan.

