Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha had released in theatres some three weeks ago with substantial buzz. It was the first female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films and boasted a cameo from Hrithik Roshan, no less. Most trade insiders knew the film would not touch the dizzying heights of War and Pathaan but expected it to do well. 19 days on, the film is now nearing the end of its run at the box office, and it may do so, without touching the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. At this juncture, the question arises - is Alpha a hit or a flop? We decode:

Alpha box office performance

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

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Alpha opened with an underwhelming ₹9.25 crore domestically, but recovered over the weekend to earn ₹34 crore in its first weekend. Thereafter, it was a story of freefall for the Shiv Rawail film. The film ended week 1 under ₹50 crore, and managed just ₹6 crore in its second weekend. By the third weekend, the figure had dropped to a dismal ₹1.30 crore, with its daily earnings reduced to ₹25 lakh by its third Friday. On its third Monday, the film was a complete wipeout, earning less than ₹20 lakh, all but ending its run. By then, Alpha had earned ₹58 crore net ( ₹69 crore gross) in India. Adding the $3 million it grossed overseas, Alpha’s worldwide gross stands at ₹98 crore. Given that the film’s earnings have hit a wall, it is unlikely to cross ₹100 crore before it shuts shop sometime this week.

Is Alpha a hit or flop?

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{{^usCountry}} Alpha was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, with additional spending on marketing and publicity. While the exact landing cost of the film was never revealed by YRF, trade estimates suggest it needs around ₹120-125 crore in net earnings to break even. As of July 22, the film’s net earnings are around ₹75 crore. With less than ₹20 lakh coming in per day, it is impossible for Alpha to reach its break-even point now, meaning it will end its theatrical run as a box-office disappointment. It is the second YRF Spy Universe film in a row (after War 2) that failed to break even, spelling disaster for the franchise. All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpha was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, with additional spending on marketing and publicity. While the exact landing cost of the film was never revealed by YRF, trade estimates suggest it needs around ₹120-125 crore in net earnings to break even. As of July 22, the film’s net earnings are around ₹75 crore. With less than ₹20 lakh coming in per day, it is impossible for Alpha to reach its break-even point now, meaning it will end its theatrical run as a box-office disappointment. It is the second YRF Spy Universe film in a row (after War 2) that failed to break even, spelling disaster for the franchise. All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe, featuring Alia and Sharvari as two assassins. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, with a cameo from Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his role from the War films.