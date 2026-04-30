Is Bhooth Bangla hit or flop? As Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses ₹200 crore; its box office fate decoded

Akshay Kumar is having another good run at the box office currently, after a brief period that saw his films failing to hit the mark. After a spate of critically praised and commercially successful films, the actor reunited with director Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film, which released on April 17, has since grossed ₹200 crore worldwide, making it the actor’s 12th film to reach the mark. But even as the film continues to mint money, the question is whether it is already a box office success. We take a look! Akshay Kumar stars in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. ((Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar))

Bhooth Bangla box office collection In 13 days at the ticket window, Bhooth Bangla has earned ₹124.50 crore net ( ₹147.90 crore gross) in India. This includes a strong opening weekend, during which the film collected ₹58 crore, and an impressive second weekend, during which it brought in ₹27 crore. The film should see some increase in collections over the third weekend, but new releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji may hurt its chances. Overseas, the film has not been as big a success, but it has still earned $5.6 million. This has taken the film’s worldwide gross to a neat ₹200 crore.

This makes Bhooth Bangla only the third Hindi film and the sixth Indian film overall to cross this milestone in 2026.

Is Bhooth Bangla already a hit? Bhooth Bangla was reportedly produced on a budget of just over ₹ 100 crore. Including marketing and promotional costs, its landing cost is around ₹120 crore, as per trade insiders. This means the Priyadarshan directorial needed to cross this amount in net box-office collections to be considered profitable. Bhooth Bangla surpassed this mark in 12 days. According to trade insiders, it is expected to cross ₹150 crore net in India by the end of its run. Globally, its gross collections are expected to be over ₹250 crore, and its net collections around ₹180 crore. This means that Bhooth Bangla will end up as a clean hit, though not a superhit or blockbuster, given its landing cost.

Bhooth Bangla is also among the highest-grossing horror comedies in Indian cinema. It has already entered the top 5. As of Thursday (April 30), it is behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), and The Raja Saab ( ₹208 crore). in the list of the highest-grossing horror comedies from Indian cinema. The film should overtake Prabhas’ The RajaSaab by Friday. It should aim to enter the top 3, but the collections of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may just be beyond its grasp.