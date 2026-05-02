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Is Tabu upset with Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar for cutting her role in Bhooth Bangla? Director responds

Several reports also claimed that Tabu’s role was allegedly trimmed at Akshay Kumar’s behest. However, Priyadarshan has dismissed these rumours.

May 02, 2026 08:17 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Following the release of Bhooth Bangla, a wave of reports claimed that Tabu was unhappy with the makers after a substantial portion of her role was allegedly cut in the edit, reducing her screen time. Director Priyadarshan has now denied the claims, dismissing any rumours of a fallout between Akshay Kumar and Tabu over the alleged edits.

Priyadarshan reacts

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17. (PTI)

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director addressed ongoing rumours suggesting that Tabu is upset with the makers over her role allegedly being reduced during the editing process. The speculation also pinned the blame for the alleged trimming of the role on Akshay.

Dismissing the speculation, Priyadarshan said, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”

The horror-comedy revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila), who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, the village is plagued by a chilling legend—no wedding is ever completed, as a mysterious entity named Vadhusur abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the crux of the story, blending humour with supernatural elements.

The film features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have enjoyed seeing Akshay return to his signature comic style. The film was released in theatres on April 17 and has since grossed over 200 crore worldwide.

 
priyadarshan tabu akshay kumar
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