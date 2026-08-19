Isha Koppikar slams ‘classic sophists’ who are twisting her ‘proud andhbhakt’ claim: If you can be andha in love…

Actor Isha Koppikar posted a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, where she called herself a proud ‘andhbhakt’ (blind devotee). She went on to claim that even if her devotion was not towards any political party, she was proud of the way the country was changing. On Wednesday, Isha slammed those who were needlessly twisting her statement. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she protested against teacher who used to hit children, backs Isha Koppikar saying she is andhbhakt)

What Isha said

Isha Koppikar talked about being in love with one's own country. (Photo: Satish Bate/HT)

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Isha shared a note. It read, “For all the classic sophists twisting words to confuse people: If you can be ‘Andha in love’ then why can't you be ‘Andh Bhakt’ in love with your country?" She concluded by saying, “You can be both: Andh Bhakt and Desh Bhakt (Indian flag emoticon).”

Isha via Instagram Stories.

The term ‘andha in love’ translates to being blind in love. Meanwhile, andh bhakt is usually a term for a blind follower of a political party or leader.

‘Wherever you may live, learn to love that place’

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{{^usCountry}} In the video that Isha had posted on Instagram, she had shared, “Yes, I am an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti (devotion) to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt… andhbhakt. But my blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first. I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video that Isha had posted on Instagram, she had shared, “Yes, I am an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti (devotion) to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt… andhbhakt. But my blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first. I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly.” {{/usCountry}}

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She then stated that she isn’t ashamed to be proud of India, “This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities. So, I am not ashamed to be proud of my country. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that improves your country.”

“If loving India is “andhbhakti,” then I’ll proudly wear the label. Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything,” she wrote in her caption.