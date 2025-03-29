Ishaan Khatter dances and goes shirtless on runway, Reddit cringes hard: ‘Ramp walk or strip show’

Actor Ishaan Khatter walked the ramp as part of the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was seen dancing, then going shirtless on the ramp. A video of the same surfaced on Reddit, where many reacted to the shirtless avatar and wondered what was the need to do that while walking the ramp. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar breaks down in tears recalling childhood assault on TV show: ‘5-6 people abused me’) Ishaan Khatter stripped and walked shirtless on the ramp.

Ishan's shirtless ramp walk

In the video, Ishaan wore an orange colour shirt and a pair of baggy trousers. He walked the ramp after dancing near the entrance of the stage, and then proceeded to unbutton his shirt. He then threw the shirt on the side of the ramp and took out a sunscreen stick from his pant pocked and applied it on his face and shoulders.

More reactions

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform with a mixed reaction to the walk. The caption read, “Ishaan Khatter danced and stripped whilst walking the ramp for Saaksha and Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week. Just another example of why modeling and ramp walks should be left to actual MODELS!” A user commented, “Cringe. Where are the male models who know how to present the attire and how to walk?” Another said, “Why is he stripping lol. And what's up with the sunstick application? Brand promotion or what. Getting weirder and weirder.” A comment read, “It's all about trying to create viral reels smh.”

On the work front, Ishan was last seen in the Netflix show The Perfect Couple, which also starred Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. Ishan also starred in a music video with actor Tara Sutaria, titled Pyaar Ata Hai. He will be seen next in the show The Royals. It will also star Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar.