Varalaxmi Sarathkumar breaks down in tears recalling childhood assault on TV show: ‘5-6 people abused me’

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar could not control her emotions when she appeared as a judge on a dance show. The actor broke down in tears watching a powerful performance on the impact of sexual assault and bravely opened up about her own story. The actor shared that in her own childhood she has faced sexual assault. (Also read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacts to negative comments on fiance: ‘I don’t care about people, even my father married twice') Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opened up about facing sexual assault.

What Varalaxmi said

As per a teaser shared on the Youtube channel of Zee Tamil, the actor stood in solidarity for contestant Kemy who shared her story of being harassed by her family. Hearing her story, Varalaxmi got emotional during the show and was seen wiping away her tears. She then went on to say, “I am just like you. My parents (actor Sarathkumar and Chaya) were working back then, so they used to leave me in the care of other people. Five to six people abused me as a child."

‘Your story is my story’

She went on to add, “Your story is my story. I don't have any children. But, I tell parents to teach 'good touch' and 'bad touch' to children.” The actor went on to give the contestant a hug. She also apologised for crying on camera and said that she does not get so vulnerable in public. To this, actor Sneha immediately reassured her. She also said that there was no need to apology as it takes a lot of guts to share her story.

Varalaxmi got engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March last year. The actor was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer, the Telugu film HanuMan. She has been roped in to star in Dhanush’s Tamil film Raayan, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Colours, apart from a Telugu film titled Sabari.