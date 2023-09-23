Ishaan Khatter makes first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz; fans call them ‘cute couple’. Watch

Actor Ishaan Khatter made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend-model Chandni Bainz. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, a paparazzo account posted a video as the duo exited a building. (Also Read | Ishaan Khatter calls The Perfect Couple co-star Nicole Kidman 'iconic')

Ishaan escorts Chandni to car

Ishaan Khatter with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Ishaan held Chandni's hand as they climbed down the stairs. He also escorted her to the car and opened the door for her. After she sat inside, Ishaan closed the door and went to pose for the paparazzi. He flashed the thumbs-up sign and smiled at the cameras.

The duo was reportedly attending the engagement ceremony of Ishaan's friend. For the event, he wore a shimmery sky-blue shirt, black trousers and shoes. Chandni opted for a black printed dress and heels for the occasion. After posing for the paparazzi Ishaan left in the same car as Chandni.

Fans react to rumoured couple's clip

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "She's very pretty. They make a nice jodi (couple)." A comment read, "He is a gentleman just like his brother..." An Instagram user called them a "cute couple". "They are such an amazing couple. So it's official then? Ishaan has a girlfriend. Congratulations!" "He is so sweet to his girlfriend. They look good together," commented another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishaan rumoured ex-girlfriend is Ananya Panday

Earlier, Ishaan was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. Last year, they made headlines after the rumoured couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The duo did not share any pictures of them together from the vacation but was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Rajasthan. They featured together in the film Khaali Peeli (2020).

Ishaan's upcoming projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Ishaan in his Hollywood debut series The Perfect Couple, headlined by Nicole Kidman. The Netflix series is based on American author Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. It is directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier.

The Perfect Couple also features Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson. It follows Amelia (Eve) who is about to marry into a wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch novelist (Nicole). Ishaan essays the role of Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom Benji Winbury (Billy Howle).

He also has Pippa, a biopic on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.