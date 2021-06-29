Ishaan Khatter says rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday is his favourite yoga partner, shares baby pic: 'Lil elf'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has revealed that his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday, is his favourite person to do yoga with. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Ishaan conducted an Ask Me Anything session. He also shared a throwback picture of Ananya as a child.

One of the fans asked Ishaan Khatter, "Who is ur favourite person to do yoga with?" Ishaan tagged Ananya Panday and wrote, "This lil elf" adding, "*paid promotion by @ananyapanday". In the old picture, she was seen dressed as an elf wearing a white dress with red polka dots and a matching cone cap. Her hair was tied and she carried a red bag as she posed for the camera.

Earlier this year, Ishaan and Ananya fuelled relationship rumours after going on a trip to the Maldives together. The duo vacationed together but didn't post many photos with each other. However, most of the pictures were taken at the same time and at the same locations. Ishaan had confirmed that they had celebrated New Year together.

Ishaan and Ananya featured together last year in Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie had directly arrived on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex, skipping a theatrical release. The Hindustan Times review said, "Khaali Peeli, much like the title suggests, is a good enough option to while away your time on a couch this weekend. A popcorn-muncher straight from the belly of Bollywood, it’s a movie that will not ask much of you, and sometimes, that’s what we need from our movies."

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and also in Khaali Peeli. He made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya will feature next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in Shakun Batra's domestic noir, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.