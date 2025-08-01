Ishita Dutta hospitalised with two-year-old son just 2 months after welcoming 2nd baby: ‘Been really tough’

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta has been hospitalised along with her two-year-old son Vaayu, just a couple of months after welcoming her second baby. The actor took to social media to share the news of her hospitalisation. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in 2023.

Ishita hospitalised

Ishita shared a photo from the hospital on her Instagram story on Wednesday, showing herself and her 2-year-old son receiving IV fluids, though she didn’t reveal their faces in the post.

Ishita didn't disclose the reason for her hospitalisation, but she did mention that being unwell has led to significant weight loss.

“It's been a really tough month... At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now," Ishita wrote while sharing her health update.

She added, “A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss-it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell."

Her husband and actor Vatsal Sheth has not posted anything about his wife or kid at the moment.

More about Ishita and Vastal

In June, Vatsal, 44 and Ishita, 34, welcomed their second child, a baby girl and shared the happy news with their fans in an Instagram post. The couple, who became parents to their son Vaayu in July 2023, posted an adorable family picture straight from the hospital. Ishita wrote in the caption, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl (sic).”

Ishita and Vatsal have named their daughter Veda. The parents introduced their baby girl’s name in the sweetest way possible. They shared a video from her naming ceremony on social media. In the clip, Ishita and Vatsal can be seen holding their little one in a traditional cloth cradle, surrounded by close family and friends. The balloons with the baby’s name are in the background.

The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal got married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai.