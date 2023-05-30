Ishita Dutta performs griha pravesh puja, Vatsal Sheth finds something special as couple moves to new house. Watch

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to welcome their first child. But before the arrival of the baby, the couple performed the griha pravesh ceremony of their new home. Ishita decked up in a golden silk saree with gold jewellery, sindoor and gajra for the puja and shared a video on Instagram from the ceremony. Vatsal also shared a video as he spotted a very special something while unpacking the stuff. Also read: Ishita Dutta's traditional baby shower is all about family and rituals: Kajol, Tanushree Dutta attend. See pics

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth moved to a new home.

Ishita looked beautiful in the golden saree and is seen getting ready in the video. She added the song Shershaah song Ranjha along with the video. After she decks up, she enters the house with a kalash on her head and places it on a swastik symbol on the kitchen slab. She then performs the aarti during the griha pravesh puja. Sharing the video, she wrote, “New Beginnings. Wore this beautiful saree from @karagiri_ethnic for my Greha Pravesh.”

Several of her friends congratulated her and shared their excitement for her new house. A friend wrote, “Yassss...can't wait to see and stay.” Another wrote, “So Beautiful. Congratulations Ishi Pie for your New Beginnings.” One more of their friends wrote, “Beautiful Ishita! Congrats to you and Vatsal. Time for double celebration.” Ishita responded to their comments with heart emojis.

Vatsal finds his wonder car

On the other hand, Vatsal shared a video in which he enters a room which has several packed boxes lying around. He spots something hidden under a bedsheet. As he removes the bedsheet, he finds his toy Tarzan car - similar to what he had in his 2004 film, Taarzan: The Wonder Car. He captioned the video: “Guess what I found (heart eyes emojis) #firstlove #taarzanthewondercar.”

Fans say his kid will play with the car

One of his fans commented on the post, “Your baby will play now.” Another wrote, “Save it for the lil TARZAN.” A fan even asked him to gift the car, “@vatsalsheth I was 10/11 years old when this movie released. I really tried hard to get this type of toy car but was not available in my city. Can you gift me this? Please don't say no.”

All about the car

Taarzan: The Wonder Car was directed by Abbas-Mustan. It starred Vatsal, Ajay Devgn and Ayesha Takia but couldn't fulfill the expectations at the box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.