It is our job to add a soul to the character: Raj Arjun

After playing a series of versatile characters over the years, Raj Arjun says that for an actor sense of acknowledgement is a must to survive and one must continue to strive for better.

“There was a time when I didn’t have much work, it was difficult for me to find a role that could establish me in the industry. Thankfully the artiste in me got a face and name after playing one of the central characters in the film Secret Superstar that eventually made me stand on my feet and gave me security as a performer,” says Rowdy Rathore, Natkhat and Raees actor.

Arjun agrees that no subject is easy to execute in today’s time, be it a real-time story or fictional.

“Onus is always there on the cast and crew, though creative liberty is more with the latter, anytime. It’s the actor’s job to add a soul to the characters he plays while striking a fine balance with the storyline. So, our responsibilities as performers remain intact whether we work on real or fictional stories. In today’s time it’s hard to make the audience happy. People are too smart and much aware, so we have to make them believe that our content is up to the mark.

Currently, seen in a short film alongside Vidhya Balan, Arjun is glad about the kind of response his recent Army based project has garnered.

“This was the first time that I tried something with Army as its focal point. And when I was offered Shershaah, I just couldn’t say no as the subject was too exciting and emotional for me as a performer. When you work so hard on a project and film does well it feels wonderful. We all have worked hard, and we were always proud of our films. Next, I am all set to ntertain the audience with my film Thalaivii as well as web series Sabka Sai,” says Arjun.

