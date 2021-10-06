It took Arvind Trivedi 20 takes to slap Hema Malini in Hum Tere Aashiq Hain, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem recalls

Arvind Trivedi died on Tuesday night at his home in Mumbai. The actor was best known as Raavan from Ramayan. However, he had also worked in other projects, one of which was Hum Tere Aashiq Hain with Hema Malini. The film's director Prem Sagar revealed an anecdote from the film.

Hum Tere Aashiq Hain released in 1979. Written by Ramanand Sagar, the film also starred Jeetendra and Amjad Khan.

Speaking about a scene in which Arvind was asked to slap Hema, Prem said that it took the late actor about 20 takes and a little convincing before he could get the shot right. “I picked him (Arvind) up from the Gujarati stage. He was a fantastic actor but lived under the shadow of his star brother Upendra Trivedi who was hugely popular. While he was playing an antagonist in Hum Tere Aashiq Hain starring Hema Malini, there was a scene in which he had to slap Hema Malini. He took 20 takes to do it. It was only after Hemaji and I told him that he should forget that she is a huge star and perform the scene. Then he did it,” he told a leading daily.

“We worked again in Vikram Aur Betaal. I signed him for a tantrik's role and he told me that he would perform the Havan scene in a particular way. I felt it would be blasphemy but he had the tantrik knowledge. It was during the shooting of Vikram Aur Betaal that we tested him for Ravan's role,” he added.

Arvind died of a heart attack. He was 82. His Ramayan co-stars Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia offered condolences. PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about the actor's death. “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti,” he said.