'It was planned': Varun Dhawan tweets angry clarification after ‘uncomfortable’ Gigi Hadid video goes viral

Varun Dhawan is furious after the internet dubbed him embarrassing for his antics at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Saturday. A video from the small Bollywood concert showed him bringing supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and spinning her around. Many thought she looked uncomfortable during the whole episode. (Also read: Varun Dhawan spins Gigi Hadid around on stage, fans call it ‘embarrassing’: 'She's not coming back soon')

Varun Dhawan has tweeted about his video with Gigi Hadid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun, however, says it was all pre-planned. Replying to a person on Twitter (whose original tweet is not visible) he said, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

Varun Dhawan's tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His fans thanked him for the clarification. “VD, we fans have known you since years we know it was all planned and scripted. Haters just wanna get clout using your name. Stay the same we're there for you always," tweeted one. “Thank youu for clarifying, was waiting for you to do this,” wrote another.

Varun Dhawan has tweeted about his video with Gigi Hadid.

A few people were still sold on it. “But believe me its too cheap,” wrote one. “Thinking of something like that at first place is still cringe like lifting and swirling her was okay but,” commented another. “She still looks so uncomfy lol,” wrote a person. Another asked, “Was the kiss planned too though?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gigi, however, has not spoken about the episode yet.

Varun Dhawan has tweeted about his video with Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel arrived in India on Friday and also attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event. She even posed for photos with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz.

Varun Dhawan arrived for the gala with his wife Natasha Dalal and his mother. He even performed on stage with Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. AP Dhillon also sang a few of his most popular songs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON