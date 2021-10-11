It’s not an ideal situation to be in: Kirron Kher on being diagnosed with cancer

Early this year, Anupam Kher took to social media to share that his wife - actor and MP Kirron Kher - has been detected with multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment for the same. In the last few months, her son, actor Sikandar Kher, has been updating fans with news about her health. And just a few days back, Kher herself took to Instagram to share that she is working from home. She tells us that she never stopped working.

Kher, who is doing much better now, elaborates, “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment.”

Kirron Kher reveals that she has been working even while going through her treatments (Instagram/kirronkhermp)

Unlike the perception that one emerges more positive after going through cancer, the Khoobsurat (2014) actor admits that it made her less positive but she carried on: “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. One learns to deal with them and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.”

Kher, 69, will have to visit the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy. She says, “Some people get cured and some don’t. Even the doctors don’t know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn’t really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it’s something I had to accept.”

Lastly, Kher shares that she is overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that came her way. “I’m so touched by the love that I’ve received from people. They’ve been so kind. I’ve been getting wonderful messages. I’m not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I’m grateful to them and to God,” she ends.