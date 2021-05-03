It’s time to go slow: Brijendra Kala

Actor Brijendra Kala is on the path to recovery after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus while shooting for a project in Udaipur. He returned by road to Mumbai and is currently isolated in his room.

“I had mild symptoms but ek khauf sa ho gaya hai (a fear has set in)! Seeing friends and others in serious condition and many passing away, now, I even feel scared taking calls. You never know what bad news you get,” said the UPite, who was shooting for film ‘Ittu Si Baat’, in Varanasi, last month.

The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Kaagaz’ actor is shocked that just around Holi he was shooting a film with Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who lost his life to Covid-19 on May 1.

“We had a good shoot and discussion with Major during our stay and then I come to know he is no more. It’s devastating and leaves you shocked. I had no symptoms and only lost smell for a day or two but took full online consultancy from the doctor and followed the protocol. The scare looming over us is too big,” he said.

Recalling his tough phase, he said, “After Bhimtal, I shot in Varanasi. Then I came to Mumbai and since my building was sealed due to Covid cases, we stayed in a hotel. By this period cases had started rising but since I was being tested every time I took a flight, so I was confident. Then, in Udaipur, my co-actor Raghuvir Yadav tested positive. I went for a test and my report too came positive.”

He is now in no mood to take a risk. “I have a packed schedule till October. I have started getting calls for dubbing but I will rest completely this month. The situation is very bad and the way I am seeing people struggling for oxygen, beds and medicine is heart-breaking. I have shot a lot since October but now it’s time to go slow,” said the actor who is positive that his report will turn negative soon. Kala intends to get vaccinated soon after.