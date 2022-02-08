Iulia Vantur says ‘Salman Khan was a great support’ when she was nervous about speaking Hindi on Bigg Boss 15

Iulia Vantur, who made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 last month, opened up about sharing the stage with show host Salman Khan. Iulia and Salman are rumoured to be dating, though they've never addressed such speculations.

In a new interview, Iulia described Salman as the best celebrity to host Bigg Boss 15. Iulia, who is from Romania, added that having Salman on stage made her less nervous about speaking Hindi on the show. She was on Bigg Boss 15 to promote her song Main Chala, which she sung with Guru Randhawa. Salman features in the track along with Pragya Jaiswal.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Iulia said: “It is very fun, entertaining to watch Bigg Boss. But of course being there is more entertaining and fun. Salman is a great host. I don’t think anyone else can do the job better than he does it. That helped me at the same time, because I was nervous. I was supposed to speak Hindi, so that made me a little bit more nervous. He was a great support… the whole team.”

“Pragya was there as well and Guru joined us via video call. The whole team was there and I was happy to have their support. It was a really good experience,” Iulia added.

On Bigg Boss 15, Iulia performed Main Chala while Salman sang along with her. He also joked about Iulia taking over from Guru Randhawa, as he was not present on sets. Iulia said as per the song's lyrics - “Main chala (Am on my way)” - literally means "Guru is gone." Iulia also made a request to Salman and Pragya in Hindi, saying: “Aap dono please dance kijiye (Please dance together)."

In an interview with Times Of India last month, Iulia shared her experience of working with Salman and said: “It is an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman. He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much. I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don't know me so well here and I think it is important to do that.”

