I’ve been leading a selfish life: Pratik Gandhi talks about stealing moments with wife for marital happiness

Even before he became an overnight sensation, post the success of his web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, actor Pratik Gandhi had a chock-o-block schedule.

Recalling those days, he shares, “I done been multiple things simultaneously over the years including a full-time job, doing theatre, going for rehearsals, travelling for shows and attending to medical emergencies at home. I never had any leisure time for myself. I don’t remember taking vacations, trips or even weekend getaways in all those years.”

And being constantly busy did affect his relationship with wife, actor Bhamini Oza Gandhi, who he married in 2009. Talking about how his wife felt, Gandhi says, “My wife and I have had multiple discussions and fights all these years about how busy I am. She kept asking me, ‘What are you running for? When will it end? When will we get time for ourselves?’ I agree that I have been leading a very selfish life.”

Today, his wife is happy with the way Gandhi’s career has shaped up and the way they are living “a joint dream”. However, the couple still struggles with taking out time and spending moments together. “We often slip away for stolen moments, steal them. We try travelling together. There was this episode when I was in the middle of changing flights. I landed at the airport after shooting somewhere for about a month and was going somewhere else for ten more days. I called her to the airport and we met there,” the 41-year-old shares.

This year will see the Bhavai (2021) actor in five projects where he will be sharing screen space with actors Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, among others. Quiz him if he fears being overpowered by them and he candidly says, “Not at all! When we had reading sessions, I realised the journeys of my characters in these projects were such that there was a lot of scope and room to overpower each other. Having said that, these actors are so secured in their own space and they’re extremely professional.”