Jaaved Jaaferi feels he should have won awards for Dhamaal. says his role 'wasn't as easy as it looked'

Jaaved Jaaferi has been acting for close to four decades but despite being part of several critically-acclaimed films, has very little to show in the awards cabinet. The actor recently touched upon this in an interview where he spoke about his one role for which he felt he deserved an award. Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi says even 'conservative people' didn't object to women participating in Boogie Woogie

In his career, Jaaved has won just one major award for his acting-- IIFA Best Comedian Award in 2006 for Salaam Namaste. He was nominated for a Filmfare Award for the same film. However, his performance in the 2007 film Dhamaal earned him no award or even nomination, something the actor feels was a bit unfair.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jaaved was asked which role of his he felt he deserved an award for and he replied, “Dhamaal, I think, should have, got me more than it did. I didn’t get any award for Dhamaal actually. I just feel that itna easy nahi hai jitna lagta hai (it’s not as easy as it looks).”

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy directed by Indra Kumar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aashish Chaudhary. The film was loosely inspired by American comedies Rat Race and It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The film earned over ₹50 crore at the box office and spawned several sequels, starting a film franchise.

The film received favourable reviews upon its release and Jaaved earned praise for his performance too. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Sanjay Dutt, as a fearsome cop, seems to have been included only for star value. Jaffrey is the born-laugh-raiser in a John Beanish role, Deshmukh is terrific in his comic timing; at long last, Chaudhary is actually likeable.”

Jaaved was last seen in the Netflix film Jaadugar, which also stars Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma. The film, which released on July 15, opened to lukewarm reviews.

