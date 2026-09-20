Jackie Shroff gifts veteran actor Shubha Khote a shawl, shares heartwarming moment with her. Watch

Jackie Shroff is reliving fond memories of Indian cinema with veteran actor Shubha Khote. The actor shared a sweet moment with her as he gifted her a shawl as a sign of respect and spoke with her recently. Shubha is a veteran Indian actor known for her prolific work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, theater, and television.

Jackie shared a glimpse with Shubha

Jackie Shroff also sat down beside Shubha Khote to click a picture with her.

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Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a video featuring Shubha where he was seen gifting her a shawl. She smiled and then posed with Jackie, who sat down beside her to face the camera. “Grateful for moments spent with legends!✨ Reliving fond memories of classic Indian cinema with the ever graceful Shubha Khote ji,” he wrote in the caption.

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About Shubha Khote

{{^usCountry}} Shubha made her film debut in Seema (1955) and appeared in over 200 films. She is famous for her comedic roles and frequent on-screen pairing with comedian Mehmood during the 1960s. She is the daughter of stage actor Nandu Khote, the sister of late actor Viju Khote (famous as Kaalia in Sholay), the niece of legendary actress Durga Khote. Some of her notable films include Paying Guest (1957), Sasural (1961), Love in Tokyo (1966), Gol Maal (1979), and Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shubha made her film debut in Seema (1955) and appeared in over 200 films. She is famous for her comedic roles and frequent on-screen pairing with comedian Mehmood during the 1960s. She is the daughter of stage actor Nandu Khote, the sister of late actor Viju Khote (famous as Kaalia in Sholay), the niece of legendary actress Durga Khote. Some of her notable films include Paying Guest (1957), Sasural (1961), Love in Tokyo (1966), Gol Maal (1979), and Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981). {{/usCountry}}

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Jackie's son Tiger Shroff is now an actor in the industry. Jackie, who himself has seen the ups and downs of the entertainment industry, isn’t bothered about Tiger’s journey in Bollywood and believes that the destiny of films, as well as success and failure, isn’t in the hands of an actor. Speaking to Mid-day, he said, “Life is such that these things are not in our hands. You have to work hard. Sometimes you will get results, and other times you won’t."

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Tiger Shroff made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon. The film was a box office success, giving both Tiger and Kriti a dream launch. After his debut, Tiger went on to star in hit projects like Baaghi, which later turned into a successful franchise. He also starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in War (2019), which emerged as a major box office hit. Heropanti also turned into a franchise, with its second part releasing in 2022.

Tiger, however, has faced back-to-back flops in recent years. His last few films, including Heropanti 2 (2022), Ganapath (2023), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) and Baaghi 4 (2025), failed at the box office. The last hit delivered by the actor was 2020’s Baaghi 3.