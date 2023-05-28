Jackie Shroff on his friendship with Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia: 'They love me and I love and respect them'

Jackie Shroff has said that Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia, Tina Munim, and Meenakshi Sheshadri are his friends, though he only goes out with Danny Denzongpa. Dimple, Juhi and Meenakshi were seen with Jackie in Hindi movies in the 80s and the 90s. (Also read: Fan tries Jackie Shroff's anda kareepatta recipe from hilarious video)

Jackie Shroff talks about his friends in the industry.

Most of the actors continue to work in films, though their appearance is now far and few. Juhi and Jackie worked together in films such as Aina, Talashi, Shatranj and Bandish, among many others. Jackie also worked in many movies with Dimple - these include Ram Lakhan, Gardish, Kash, and Allah Rakha, among several other hits.

Jackie's friends

Talking to Lehren in a recent interview, Jackie said, “I am friendly with Amrita (Singh), Dimple Kapadia, Tina (Munim) ji is there, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi Sheshadri, when we meet, we chat properly, they love me and I love them. I respect them. But I only go out with Danny. He is my close friend. Sometimes with Anil (Kapoor) too.”

Asked why he never had link-up rumours with any of his costars, Jackie jokingly apologised and added, “She (wife Ayesha) knows me in and out now. She has trusted me to go out for years with the best of the leading ladies in our industry. Sometimes we are in Ooty, Kashmir. She has never asked. She would never bother. She would not call up and check. She knows he has gone out working, he will come back home."

Jackie's recent films

Most recently seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Prasthanam, Jackie has also featured in web shows such Criminal Justice and OK Computer. He is now gearing up for the release of Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen in the film. Jackie will also be seen in Baap which also features Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

Jackie's most recent appearance in a Tamil film was Rendagam, which also featured Arvind Swamy and Kunchako Boban. In 2019, he played the main antagonist in Vijay’s Bigil, which was a major box-office hit. Jackie’s other notable appearances in Tamil films include Aaranya Kaandam and Maayavan.

