Jackie Shroff mourns death of his make-up man of 37 years: ‘He was my soulmate’

Jackie Shroff lost his make-up man, Shashi, who worked for him over three-and-a-half decades. The actor took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Sharing a picture of them, he wrote, “Shashi Dada. Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Rahul Dev offered condolences, as did fans. Replying to one comment, Jackie wrote, “He was my Soul Mate.”

Jackie made his debut as a leading actor with Subhash Ghai’s Hero in 1983. The film, which also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, went on to become one of the biggest hits that year. He has since starred in films such as Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Rangeela, Agni Sakshi and Border.

Most recently, Jackie was seen as a police officer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva. The film, which also starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, got a cross-platform release this Eid, after being delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite getting panned by critics, it was streamed millions of times on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex.

Talking about how he got the film, Jackie told PTI, “Like it always happens, Salman just called me and said there is a film being made by his family. He said it is a comedy and I have to play the role of a police officer. So I said ok. What I’m doing in this movie is all humour and one shouldn’t take it seriously.”

Jackie said that while he has not explored the comedy genre much, he is now getting offers to do comic roles. He will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

