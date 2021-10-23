Jackie Shroff on OTT vs theatres: We say medium doesn’t matter but the big screen has its own charm

Actor Jackie Shroff is happy about the digital boom in the country, but he believes that some films are meant only for the big screen. Now, that theatres have reopened in Maharashtra, he is hoping that people would want to head back to the cinemas and enjoy watching films on the silver screen.

“Of course, we say medium does not matter... But then there are some films that have to be watched in cinemas and that is something we cannot compromise with. Bade parde ki baat hi kuch aur hai. It has its own charm,” asserts the 64-year-old, whose film Sooryavanshi is slated for a Diwali release this year.

Other than awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer, Shroff is also busy shooting multiple projects include Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava in Hindi and a couple of projects down south.

“I am happy that now work has started again. We all trying to clear the backlog and bhaagam bhaag start ho gaya hai waapas se. I am waiting for all cinemas to reopen properly. Things have beautifully opened now and hope that all this Covid passes us soon and people are back on their feet. But of course we can’t let our guards down and all precautions need to be taken. Entertainment has continued and it will continue,” says Shroff.

Further commending the OTT platforms to keep entertainment alive in the country, the actor, who has starred in web projects like Criminal Justice season 1 and The Interview: Night of 26/1, tells us, “All these new digital platforms are doing great. People are getting digital rights, acquiring projects. OTT is a great thing to have happened to us. We need to adapt and that we did beautifully.”