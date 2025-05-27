Jackie Shroff talks about Akshay Kumar's pranks on Housefull 5 set: 'Ek number ka badmaash hai'

Jackie Shroff calls Akshay Kumar biggest prankster

While interacting with the media, Akshay was asked if he had played any pranks on set, to which he replied that all the pranks were actually played by Jackie. In response, Jackie said, "Yeh sabse bada prankster hai. Itne bade bade joker hai, sabse bada jisne abhi bola hai woh safed suit mein hai (referring to Akshay). Iske ke saamne koun kuch bol sakta hai. Ek number ka badmaash hai (He’s the biggest prankster. All of them are big jokers, but the biggest one is the one who just spoke — the one in the white suit (referring to Akshay). Who can say anything in front of him? He’s a first-class mischief-maker)."

He added, "Khade khade shirt kab nikaaldeta hai malum nahi padhta hai. Kiya hai tune bahut baar. Crime branch ne inn logo ko dekhne se mana kardiya hai, pura game mein kho gaye. Mansukhani ne sambhaala, baaki gang sab toh apna purana sab hai, koi naaya hai bahut zyada naya hai. Mere baaju mein baithe hai (referring to Sonam Bajwa), khoobsurat hai. Aur kiske baare mein bolu, sab apne hai. All my love to you (You don’t even realise when he takes off his shirt while standing — he’s done it so many times. The crime branch has stopped watching these people; they’ve completely lost themselves in the game. Mansukhani handled it well, and the rest of the gang is our old crew. No one is really new — just one or two are very new. She’s sitting next to me (referring to Sonam Bajwa), she’s beautiful. Who else should I talk about? Everyone’s one of our own. All my love to you)."

About Housefull 5

The crime comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is the fifth instalment in the hit comedy franchise Housefull. All previous films in the franchise have been major commercial successes, and now, after the release of the Housefull 5 trailer, fans are excited to see Akshay Kumar return to his signature slapstick comedy on screen.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, and Chitrangada Singh, among others, in key roles. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 6.