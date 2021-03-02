Jackie Shroff: Tiger is married to his work right now

As Tiger Shroff turns 31 today, his father, actor Jackie Shroff will plant a tree in his name, and calls him a dreamer who is busy weaving his own tale of success and hard work. The actor confesses that it is a moment of pride when people acknowledge him as ‘Tiger’s daddy’.

“I usually plant a tree in his name, and my boy would have planned something for himself, his mother and the little baby Krishna. I have a shoot that day, so they must have planned something in the evening, probably a dinner at home,” Jackie reveals while talking about the birthday traditions in Shroff family.

The 64-year-old shares that they don’t have anything big planned as his son is committed towards his work, and that is all he wants to discuss.

“He was a dreamer as a kid and he is still a dreamer, dreaming of his work and his health. He is just focused on things that he feels is the right thing to do at this time. It is nice that little kids love him so much. I get so happy when I meet kids and they say ‘He does this so well’, ‘How did he make a six pack’, and ‘What does he eat’,” Jackie says.

After spending many years in the industry, Jackie has earned several tags, from King Uncle to ‘Bollywood’s bhidu’. Now, he has a new name, which he holds close to his heart, and that is ‘Tiger’s daddy’.

“That is what I always wanted. It is like you go through waves, you go up and down, and suddenly my son has got onto a different rise, because everyone has accepted me as Tiger’s dad. They like my work, but it is like a cherry on top. He is like a cherry on my head,” says the proud father.

Tiger made a successful debut in 2014 with Heropanti, for which he invested two years to get the right body frame and fluidity in action scenes. He followed it up with another hit, Baaghi, and faced first setback with the failure of superhero action comedy film, A Flying Jatt. Next, he has several action packed projects in line, including Heropanti 2, Rambo and Ganapath.

The actor feels Tiger is on a different level, a place where even he can’t think of being at. “I am happy that he has turned out to be beyond my imagination. I always knew that he would be good at anything (he tries),” he notes, recalling an incident from his childhood when he got up after falling from skating, and got back to it in no time.

“That was the moment, I knew that he knows what balancing is, what hurt is, and he knows how to stand up on his feet again and do things again,” says the actor, known for projects such as Parinda, Rangeela and Ram Lakhan.

Looking away from his professional life, for years, Tiger has been linked to actor Disha Patani. Ask Jackie if he is planning to get married any time soon, he shares: “He is married to his work right now. I don’t think he is going to defocus because once he focuses on something then he has a laser like focus. If he gets married, I know he will be going to focus on that.”