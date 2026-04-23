Jackky Bhagnani describes marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a ‘situationship’; here’s why

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has offered a candid glimpse into his equation with wife Rakul Preet Singh, revealing that despite their marriage, he prefers to describe their dynamic as a “situationship”.

Jackky on situationship with wife Rakul

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in 2024.

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Recently, Jackky and Rakul joined an episode of Zingabad on YouTube channel, where they spoke about the reasons they got married to each other, and how have the bond evolved.

Jackky shared, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

To this, Rakul mentioned that they “filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about”.

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Jackky mentioned that while he and Rakul are married, they can describe their relationship as a situationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Jackky mentioned that while he and Rakul are married, they can describe their relationship as a situationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jackky revealed that if an ex-girlfriend calls him while Rakul is around, he doesn’t hesitate to answer on speakerphone, emphasising that he keeps nothing hidden from his wife. He mentioned that since he isn’t hiding anything, he doesn’t feel “suffocated.” More about Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackky revealed that if an ex-girlfriend calls him while Rakul is around, he doesn’t hesitate to answer on speakerphone, emphasising that he keeps nothing hidden from his wife. He mentioned that since he isn’t hiding anything, he doesn’t feel “suffocated.” More about Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years before tying the knot on 21 February 2024. They had a beautiful destination wedding in Goa. The couple celebrated their union with two heartfelt ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years before tying the knot on 21 February 2024. They had a beautiful destination wedding in Goa. The couple celebrated their union with two heartfelt ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening. {{/usCountry}}

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Rakul and Jackky shared their official wedding pictures on Instagram. Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. “Mine now and forever (red heart emoticon) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned the post. Rakul and Jackky got married in twin ceremonies at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They invited only family and closest friends to the ceremonies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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