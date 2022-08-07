Jacqueline Fernandez says negative reports about her are upsetting: 'What did I do wrong?'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez addressed negative news about her and revealed how she deals with them. Her reaction comes after she was linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor said negativity leaves her upset. (Also read: Sona Mohapatra tweets she won't buy items endorsed by Jacqueline Fernandez)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline was reportedly in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times in connection with a money laundering case that involved jailed conman Sukesh. While Jacqueline remained silent about the matter for a long time, after pictures of her and Sukesh went viral on social media, she had said, “I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space.”

During a recent interview, Jacqueline opened up about negative news and comments on social media. She told Mashable India, “As human beings, we want people to like us. It's a very normal thing too. If someone doesn't like you, you kind of get upset about it. You don't know why, what did I do wrong? As a celebrity, you are famous, when somebody doesn't like you, it gets multiplied by thousands. I think the hardest part is understanding and accepting that in this work, you will have to face the fact that not everyone is going to like you. They will be harsh towards you and you just gotta accept it. Once you accept that you can go back to your life quite freely. life is pretty okay.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You just have to have your few people who may love you and your few fans and you just be like ‘let me concentrate on myself and do my best.’ I have these amazing people. Let me be grateful for the people around me who love me. And, life can be so beautiful,” she summed up. Jacqueline recently appeared in actor Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. She will be next seen in Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.