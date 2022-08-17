Jacqueline Fernandez says ‘it’ll all be ok’ after Enforcement Directorate names her accused in 200 crore extortion case

Hours after reports said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was to name Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the actor shared a motivational note on social media. As per reports, ED is all set to file a chargesheet in the case and Jacqueline will be named as one of the accused. The actor shared a quote on Instagram, which had the words “it’ll all be ok”. Also read: R Madhavan backs Jacqueline Fernandez as ED names her accused in ₹200 cr extortion case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Jacqueline reshared a post from the page Sheroxworld, which read, “Dear me, I deserve all good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself. It’ll all be ok. I’m strong, I’ll achieve my goals and dreams. I can do it (sic).” Jacqueline, however, did not mention anything about the case on social media. The actor has maintained a silence on the issue for long.

The note shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was questioned by the ED earlier this year after investigations revealed links between her and Sukesh. Pictures of the two had also surfaced on social media, suggesting the two were dating. Jacqueline initially denied this but as per reports, later admitted to the agency that the two were indeed in a relationship.

Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case, the last being in June. The ED in April provisionally attached ₹7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from ₹15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline, which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion,” the ED had said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON