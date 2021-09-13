Jacqueline Fernandez takes fans inside Mumbai's private terminal, fancy hotel room in Bhoot Police BTS video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a new video taking fans behind the scenes of her recent film Bhoot Police. The video, shared on Jacqueline's YouTube channel, also features her Bhoot Police co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

It begins with Jacqueline running late for her flight, which is scheduled to depart from the private terminal at the Mumbai airport. The actor arrives at the airport on time and meets her co-stars and producer, Ramesh Taurani.

The cast and crew head to Dalhousie for the first schedule, and Jacqueline wonders if she has ever been there before. She shows off her ‘messy’ hotel room and prepares her detox diet. Later, she runs through her lines with the dialect coach and attends a script session with the rest of the cast.

Just a few days before shooting is scheduled to begin, she visits the manor house set of the film and bonds with horses. In the film, Jacqueline is introduced with a shot of her riding a horse. The next day, she wakes up late and rushes for another script session, but realises that it has been rescheduled and that nobody thought of informing her.

The video ends with the cast and crew on set, finally having begun filming. Jacqueline has a fun time with Saif on set, and the two keep cracking up while rehearsing their lines.

Bhoot Police, directed by Pawan Kirpalani, is a horror-comedy about two brothers who investigate hauntings across the country. While one is a sceptic, the other is a true believer in the supernatural. The film received mixed reviews and debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.