Janhvi Kapoor feels she would look good with Ranveer Singh in films: ‘Will make a great pair’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a new interview named Ranveer Singh as someone she would look good with in films. Janhvi was last seen in Mili. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Also read: Mili movie review: Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller has a warm heart, chilling race against time

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, answered some questions during a conversation with a news portal. During a rapid question-answer round, she was asked to name someone from the industry with whom she hasn’t worked but thinks ‘would look good onscreen.’ To this, within a blink of an eye, Janhvi instantly replied, “Ranveer Singh.”

GoodTimes also quoted Janhvi saying, “I think Ranveer Singh and me will make a great pair.” Earlier this year, Janvhi once revealed her conversation with Ranveer to Film Companion. She shared what the two talked about when Janhvi got hurt during a dance rehearsal.

She once talked about receiving advice from Ranveer and said, “The thing is, I actually... I think I was speaking to Ranveer about it because I got a few scratches one day trying to do some dance and Ranveer was feeling bad about it, I was like it's okay every time I get hurt on the shoot it's a sign it's going well. He was like what do you mean and I was like I feel like I have done some work and he was like that's really messed up... but I don't think like that... I just need to work on my wiring I guess.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently basking on the success of her film, Mili. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Janhvi Kapoor has aced the art of selecting the right movies so early in her career. She has so far led a host of films that are simple in scope, but well made, and absolutely watchable. Same cannot be said about most of her peers and even a few seniors, who are still playing accessories to rowdy heroes and third fiddles in multi-starrers. Meanwhile, Janhvi is keeping busy minting a genre of her own: the girl next door who gets caught up in difficult jobs (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Ghost Stories) or difficult situations (Roohi, Mili). The latest in the order is Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, a thoroughly entertaining albeit simple remake of Malayalam film Helen, and inspired by the real story of a girl who gets locked in a freezer.”

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

