Janhvi Kapoor is worried Alia Bhatt will file restraining order against her: 'I think she's scared of me'

Janhvi Kapoor has said she is ready to do anything for a chance to work with Alia Bhatt. Janhvi hailed herself as the biggest fan of Alia, and shared how she fangirls over the actor every time her trailer or film comes out. Janhvi revealed that she is afraid she makes Alia feel scared of her and would push the actor to file a restraining order. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor talks about ex Ishaan Khatter, what she texted him recently

Both Janhvi and Alia are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming films. Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which also marks her debut as a producer, will start streaming on Netflix on August 5.

In a recent interview during Good Luck Jerry promotions, Janhvi spoke about her admiration for Alia as she answered whether they would be seen in a movie together. Janhvi told Siddharth Kannan, "I would kill somebody, I would kill everyone to do a film with Alia Bhatt. I am definitely her biggest fan. In fact, I stalk her. I don't stalk her but like every time her trailer or her film comes out, I get really like hyper and agitated. Because I am so fond of her. And I don't realise how incoherent my text messages to her sound. Like when someone types in Capital letters, doesn't it feel like they're yelling? So all of my messages to her are like in caps locks."

The actor added, "And I am scared, I am so worried that she is gonna file a restraining order. Because they're all like 'OH MY GOD. WHAT THE HELL. ARE YOU OKAY? THIS IS NOT OKAY. I CAN'T BREATHE!!!' I am so aggressive with her on texts. If I show you my conversations it's just me like screaming, and she's just like 'thanks babu.' I think she's scared of me."

In Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as a woman from Bihar who turns into a drug dealer in Punjab to take care of her ailing mother. The black comedy crime film directed by Sidharth Sengupta is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

