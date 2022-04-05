Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Tanisha Santoshi gives shout-out to ‘baby’ Khushi Kapoor with old pic ahead of her Bollywood debut

Khushi Kapoor has received a shout-out from her sister Janhvi Kapoor's best friend Tanisha Santoshi as she prepares to make her Bollywood debut. Khushi is all set to become an actor like her sister and their late mother Sridevi. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Also Read| Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut their Veronica and Betty looks from Archie movie sets. See pics inside

Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who is also making her Bollywood debut, has expressed excitement about Khushi's entry into the film industry. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Tanisha wrote a message for Khushi, and also shared a childhood picture.

The throwback picture showed Khushi, Janhvi, and Tanisha in their younger years. They were all wearing matching purple ethnic outfits along with accessories like bangles, maang tikka, and bindi. Janhvi looked into the camera as she hugged Khushi and Tanisha from behind. Tanisha tagged Khushi in the picture, and wrote, "Baby girl it's your time to shine!!!" adding a series of red heart emojis and pleading face emoji.

Tanisha Santoshi's shout-out to Khushi Kapoor.

Tanisha, Janhvi, and Khushi often share pictures with each other on their social media accounts. Janhvi Kapoor had taken to Instagram Stories to praise Tanisha in January this year after the latter hinted at her Bollywood debut. The actor, who made her own debut with Dhadak in 2018, wrote about Tanisha, “My best friend, my favourite person and the funniest girl I know is now on Instagram, starting a very new and special journey. Please give her lots of love and virtual hugs and good wishes. Lots of exciting things coming up.” Khushi Kapoor reacted with an ‘OMG’ on Tanisha's post.

Tanisha's debut was confirmed after filmmaker Sharan Sharma commented, “Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward.” Meanwhile, actor Vardhan Puri wrote, “Tanisha, I recently viewed a few scenes of your debut film, courtesy your dad, and I must say, you’re a natural - so good! I know you’re going to shine. Cheering for you.”

Meanwhile, Khushi has been seen sporting a new look as she films for The Archies. Pictures from the sets that surfaced online showed Khushi with her hair dyed a shiny copper with short bangs falling on her forehead, suggesting that she will be playing Betty from the Archie comics.

