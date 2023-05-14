Janhvi Kapoor says 'running out of pics' as she remembers mom Sridevi, shares old photo; Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother-late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi shared the old photo featuring herself and Sridevi. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi in heartbreaking posts)

Sridevi held a young Janhvi as they rested their faces next to each other, in the old photo. In the cropped picture, Sridevi wore a T-shirt while Janhvi was seen in a printed white and blue frock. The duo smiled as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi captioned the post, "Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you." Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla posted red heart emojis.

Janhvi is the elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She also has a sister Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Sridevi is known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more. Her last film was Mom for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Fans will see Janhvi in a new thriller titled Ulajh, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Sudhanshu Saria has come on board to helm the film. It will also feature Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Presented by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh will go on floors by the end of May.

She also has the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Karan Johar, Mr and Mrs Mahi also features RajKummar Rao.

Janhvi also has director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in her kitty. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan Jr NTR.

