Janhvi Kapoor shares long thank you note with pics from Bawaal sets with Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari

Bawaal actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heartfelt message for the film’s cast and crew as they wrapped up shoot on Thursday. In her post, Janhvi thanked director Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala for making her part of this film and creating a wholesome world around her. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is worried Alia Bhatt will file restraining order against her)

In her post she wrote about her director and producer, “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values.”

Talking about her co-star in the film, Varun Dhawan, she wrote: “I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal.”

Varun commented on her post: “Jk your sugar free icecream is here” and “Jk don’t cry.” Film producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Oh!!!! J such a beautiful note that is love ya @janhvikapoor.”

Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The two have been sharing pictures and videos from foreign locations on their Instagram handles. It marks the first collaboration between them. Janhvi is film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter. Apart from Bawaal, she has a slew of projects lined up for release. She will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Janhvi also has Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite actor Rajkummar Rao and Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry which will release on Friday.

