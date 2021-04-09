Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares swimsuit pics from Maldives vacation, fans say these pictures are blessing my eyes'
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shares swimsuit pics from Maldives vacation, fans say these pictures are blessing my eyes'

Check out the gorgeous pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, in a monokini, posing with a gorgeous background of the sunset sky.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor is back in Maldives for yet another vacation.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is back to the beach island for yet another vacation, has treated fans to a gorgeous picture of herself posing in a blue monokini in Maldives. Janhvi's pics also gave a glimpse of the sunset.

Janhvi can be seen looking back at the camera, smiling, as she poses in an iridescent monokini in one of the images. A few other pics capture the actor's beauty, alongside the awe-inspiring nature around her --the serene blue water and the beautiful sunset sky.

She captioned the post as, "Iridescence" and added a rainbow emoji. Janhvi's Roohi co-star Varun Sharma, among more than nine lakh fans, liked the post. Many of her fans took to the comment section to adore the pics and left heart and heart-shaped eyes emojis on the post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Jaya Bachchan joked how Aaradhya has Miss World Aishwarya for a nurse

Mira Rajput plans detox by fasting, Shahid wonders why would she need it

Priyanka confesses her love for Sridevi and her 'giant, gorgeous eyes'

When Abhishek got restaurant owner to open for his fav thali during Navratri

One wrote, "These pictures are blessing my eyes," and added a fire emoji. Another fan commented, "You killing me baby."

Last Sunday, Janhvi had shared pictures showcasing her outing in New York City with sister Khushi. She posted a few images with Khushi. The sisters posed together on a dining table while enjoying their meal. A picture also showed a picturesque view of a sunny day featuring the skyscraper buildings in NYC and a clouded sky.

Also read: Riteish posts funny acceptance speech for 'not being nominated' at awards show

Janhvi was most recently seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to hit theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics janhvi kapoor photos maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh posts hilarious acceptance speech on 'not being nominated' at awards show. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:09 PM IST
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, see video

UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 10:06 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP