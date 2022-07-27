Janhvi Kapoor talks about equation ex Ishaan Khatter, what she texted him recently about 'their song'

Janhvi Kapoor has talked about first co-star Ishaan Khatter and the equation she still shares with him. Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan in 2018. The two reportedly even dated each other but broke up soon after. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says ‘math makes you retarded’, Twitter roasts her for it: 'Arre didi!')

In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about the equation she still shares with him. She said that though they are busy with their respective lives and careers, there is still warmth whenever they meet.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Janhvi said, "I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we'd shoot montages for Dhadak, we'd play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, ‘Did you see it?’ It felt kind of funny."

Rangsari, the original, is sung by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth and was a big hit on Instagram Reels. It got a modern revamp in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's latest release Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak was a remake of acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat. After that, Janhvi was seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, Roohi. Her next release will be Good Luck Jerry. It is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu.

Speaking about the original, Janhvi told PTI, “I saw the original film and thought it was cool and funny. I'm a big fan of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara was just such a bada** in the film. I thought 'Good Luck Jerry' was a very new space for me.” She also has Bawaal, and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

After Dhadak, Ishaan was seen in Khaali Peeli and A Suitable Boy. Ishaan will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

