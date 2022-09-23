Jatin Goswami: Finally, tide is in my favour

After tasting success with his recent projects, The Great Indian Murder and Delhi Crime -2, actor Jatin Goswami believes finally the tide is in his favour and people have started taking good notice of him.

“Stalwarts like Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir and Manoj (Bajpayee) sir praising my work and me getting to share screen with legendry Sharmila Tagore, in the film Gulmohar, is proof enough that I am moving in the right direction,” says the actor.

Trained at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Goswami says he knew no other way than finding success and reaching a position. “It was in my head that kuch toh bada karna hi hoga… Come what may, I had to find work and characters that give me proper screen space. Rest, I knew how to add those extra nuances to make my characters stand out.”

Goswami adds, “This is something that once I craved for and today I am getting to live it. As a performer, I can never be fully content with my career, so I guess the game will go on,” he adds.

Sharing his take on playing antagonist back-to-back, Goswami says, “For me two of my characters are never ever the same. I deal them as separate individuals.”

On being compared with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he is quick to add, “It’s absolutely fine with me if I am following him, it means that I am doing something really right with my craft. But at the same time, I want to make it clear that I don’t ape him mindlessly,” says the youngster who started his career with Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in 2017. Currently, he is shooting for series Garmi in Varanasi.