Javed Akhtar joins wife Shabana Azmi, ex-wife Honey Irani for the perfect family pic with their kids. See here

On Thursday, Shabana Azmi treated fans to a rare family photo on Instagram. She posed with her husband-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar. What made their photo even special was Javed's first wife, veteran actor Honey Irani who marked a rare appearance. Also read: When Javed Akhtar said he wasn't a ‘conventional father’ to Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Shabana in a white outfit had her arms around Javed Akhtar who wore a blue kurta. Next to him was Zoya Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar sat close to Honey Irani. Shibani, too, joined them and smiled at the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Shabana wrote in the caption, “Hum sab saath saath hain (We are all together).” Reacting to the photo, a fan took to the comment section and praised all of them, “There has never been so much talented people in one frame, God bless you all.” “Big fan of the versatility each one of you own,” added another one.

Someone also commented, “This is truly a liberated comfortable family.” Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis for the family.

Javed Akhtar was married to writer Honey Irani, and the two had Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. They parted ways amicably in 1978. Later Javed fell in love with Shabana Azmi and they tied the knot in 1984. Javed and Shabana continue to maintain a friendly bond with Honey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a chat with Twinkle Khanna, on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Shabana Azmi had earlier admitted that her parents were not in favour of her relationship with Javed. In fact, she credited Honey for not poisoning their children's minds against her, and for being ‘really generous’, during the situation.

She said, "He (Javed Akhtar) was a married man, he had children, it was really tough. And that's why I feel that people shouldn't speculate. It's difficult enough for the people involved and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’”

She added, “Now of this, the real good thing that happened, and I give Honey a lot of credit for it, because through it all, she never poisoned the children's minds against me. She could have been really generous, and she would have been justified… But she never, never did that. In fact, she sent the children with us to London when they were really young, and that became a bonding, and it's to her credit, and Javed's credit, and my credit that we have such a healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan.” Javed Akhtar recently celebrated his 78th birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON