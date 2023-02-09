Javed Akhtar on marriage with Shabana Azmi: 'Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses'

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have been married since 1984. In a new interview, the writer-lyricist was asked by Arbaaz Khan what was the recipe for a 'successful marriage'. Javed then reflected on what it was like being married to 'an independent strong-minded woman' such as actor Shabana Azmi. Javed was earlier married to screenwriter Honey Irani and shares two children with her – actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Also read: Javed Akhtar joins wife Shabana Azmi, ex-wife Honey Irani for the perfect family pic with their kids. See here

Sharing the teaser, Arbaaz wrote, "His journey is truly a legendary tale! Watch Mr Javed Akhtar reveal the secret to his amazing personality on The Invincibles..." Among a series of questions about his work and personal life, Arbaaz asked Javed, "Ek successful marriage ki kya recipe hai (what is the recipe for a successful marriage)?" To which, Javed replied, "Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."

Last month, Shabana had shared a rare family photo on Instagram, where she posed with Javed Akhtar and his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor Shibani Dandekar. Javed's first wife Honey Irani was also seen in the photo. Sharing the photo, Shabana had written in the caption, “Hum sab saath saath hain (We are all together).”

Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2022 movie What's Love Got to Do With It? Her upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar, and will be released in July this year.

Javed Akhtar has been a part of the film industry for more than five decades. He is best known for writing songs for films such as 1942: A Love Story, Silsila, Veer-Zaara, Jodhaa Akbar, and Main Hoon Na, among many others, as well for writing screenplays for films such as Sholay and Zanjeer as part of the former screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

